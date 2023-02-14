575 small firms hiring employees laid off by tech giants, says report

Over 575 product companies worldwide are actively hiring for tech talent, said a report by pre-hire skill assessment provider Xobin. India stood third in global tech-hiring geographies, with the US and the European Union taking the lead.
Job crunch has prompted firms that couldn’t compete with Big Tech to target tech workers laid off. The report is based on a study of multiple tech firms the world over. The survey was conducted between January 20 and January 29 and incorporates job posts on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 00:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU