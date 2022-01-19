5G roll-out fear disrupts flights into US from across the world

-
Airlines around the world are adjusting their schedules and aircraft deployments for flights to the US over fears that a 5G rollout by AT&T and Verizon Communications near American airports could interfere with key safety systems. Dubai’s Emirates said it will suspend flights to several US cities, including Chicago, Newark and San Francisco, while Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings said they won’t fly their 777 jets to and from the US mainland after a warning from Boeing about how the model’s altimeter will be affected. British Airways cancelled a handful of services to the US on Wednesday, and has also made some aircraft substitutions, a spokeswoman for the carrier said. The U. K. airline was using Airbus SE A350 and Boeing 787 jets to operate some flights usually flown by 777s, according to tracking website FlightRadar24.
Singapore Airlines will also substitute 777s for A350s, the carrier said in a statement. The concerns stem from potential interference with sensitive navigation equipment used during landings in poor weather, which a trade association representing major US airlines said could lead to “catastrophic disruptions.” Frequencies within the so-called C-band being used for the 5G services are near airwaves used by aircraft radar altimeters, which track altitude and allow landings in bad weather. At least 25 flights operated by Boeing 777 jets to the U. S. were canceled for Wednesday, according to data from Flightradar24.com. Deutsche Lufthansa AG switched its aircraft to the 747-400 from 747-8 on the Frankfurt-Chicago route. AT&T and Verizon agreed late Tuesday to delay switching on hundreds of 5G cell towers near US airports following last-minute talks with government officials over safety concerns.
