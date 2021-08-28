7,000 more residents evacuated in California due to wildfires

-
-
The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) said a total of 42,100 residents have been evacuated due to the raging wildfires across state, with 7,000 more people in the last 24 hours ago.
Over 6,000 of the people evacuated came from Calaveras County, where a wildfire dubbed Airola Fire burned about 700 acres and threatened many communities, Xinhua news agency quoted the CalOES as saying on Friday.
As of Friday, most of the evacuation orders triggered by the Airola Fire were downgraded to evacuation warnings, but many parts of Calaveras County and its surrounding area were still inundated with smoky conditions and limited visibility.
Meanwhile, more people could be evacuated in Kern County due to the French Fire, which had forced 3,600 residents to flee from their homes.
The American Red Cross opened up a third shelter for those fleeing the French Fire as more Kern County residents are placed under an evacuation warning.
The blaze, that started on August 18 west of Lake Isabella in Kern County, had scorched up to 22,916 acres with 19 per cent containment, the Inciweb said Friday noon, adding it remained active on both the north and south sides and threatened communities nearby.
The Caldor Fire raging in Northern California, started on August 14, was still the top firefighting priority in the nation.
It burned down 143,941 acres with 12 per cent containment until Friday.
About 3,200 firefighters, including some from other states, are battling the fire, Inciweb said, adding it was estimated to be contained by September 8.Some 24,548 residents were recorded on the evacuation list of CalOES due to the Caldor Fire Friday.
