2 UK nationals among dead in Kabul airport attack: Foreign Secy

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport, witnesses say
Afghanistan is spinning out of control: UN chief Antonio Guterres
Afghanistan crisis: Scare, uncertainty grip Kabul although peace prevails
Afghanistan: Evacuation flights resume in Kabul after deadly bombings
US drone strike targets ISIS-K 'planner' in Afghanistan after Kabul blast
-
Two Britons and a child of another UK national were killed in the twin bombings at the Kabul airport, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
"I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday's terror attack, with two more injured," Raab said in a statement on Friday.
Two suicide bomb attacks rocked the Kabul airport in the Afghan capital on Thursday, killing at least 103 people, including 13 US service members, and injuring 158 others.
The Islamic State (IS) terror group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, saying it was targeting "translators and collaborators with the American army".
"These were innocent people and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK they were murdered by cowardly terrorists," the Foreign Secretary said.
Britain's evacuation operation at the Kabul airport has "a matter of hours" left and no more people will be called forward, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that around 15,000 people, the "overwhelming majority" of those eligible to come to the UK, had been evacuated by British troops.
These include Afghans who supported British troops in Afghanistan and British passport holders.
Only four days remain for US-led forces to evacuate from Afghanistan, after Johnson and leaders of other American allies failed to persuade US President Joe Biden to extend the August 31 evacuation deadline during a Group of Seven virtual summit earlier this week.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU