7 Indian-origin persons charged in million dollar insider trading scheme

Seven Indian-origin persons have been charged by US federal authorities with insider trading in a scheme through which they made over a million dollars in illegal profits.

Hari Prasad Sure, 34, Lokesh Lagudu, 31 and Chotu Prabhu Tej Pulagam, 29, are friends and worked as software engineers at Twilio, a San Francisco-based cloud computing communications firm, said the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Published: Wed, March 30 2022. 00:43 IST

