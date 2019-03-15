9 people from India missing after attacks on New Zealand mosques

-
ALSO READ
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 highlights: NZ win by 4 runs, take series 2-1
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20: India level series with seven-wicket win
In pictures: Team India beats New Zealand in 5th ODI, win series 4-1
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI highlights: NZ win by 8 wickets; Boult takes 5
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI preview: Can Gill get a place in playing 11?
-
Nine people from India are missing after a gunman shot dead 49 people and wounded more than 40 at two New Zealand mosques on Friday, the country’s envoy has said.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called the attacks in Christchurch as an act of "terrorism".
Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has said two Indians have died in the attacks, and a third is battling for his life.
"As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families," said Sanjiv Kohli, India’s high commissioner to New Zealand said on Twitter.
As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families— sanjiv kohli (@kohli_sanjiv) March 15, 2019
The visiting Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for prayers at one of the mosques when the shooting started but all members were safe, a team coach told Reuters. Three Bangladeshis were among the dead and one was missing, the consulate said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU