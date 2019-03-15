9 people from India missing after attacks on New Zealand mosques

Nine people from India are missing after a gunman shot dead 49 people and wounded more than 40 at two mosques on Friday, the country’s envoy has said.

Prime Minister has called the attacks in as an act of "terrorism".

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has said two Indians have died in the attacks, and a third is battling for his life.

"As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families," said Sanjiv Kohli, India’s high commissioner to said on Twitter.





The visiting Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for prayers at one of the mosques when the shooting started but all members were safe, a team coach told Reuters. Three Bangladeshis were among the dead and one was missing, the consulate said.