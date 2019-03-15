JUST IN
Business Standard

9 people from India missing after attacks on New Zealand mosques

A gunman shot dead 49 people and wounded more than 40 at two New Zealand mosques

BS Web Desk  |  New Delhi 

New Zealand
Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Photo: AP

Nine people from India are missing after a gunman shot dead 49 people and wounded more than 40 at two New Zealand mosques on Friday, the country’s envoy has said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called the attacks in Christchurch as an act of "terrorism".

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has said two Indians have died in the attacks, and a third is battling for his life.

"As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families," said Sanjiv Kohli, India’s high commissioner to New Zealand said on Twitter.

The visiting Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for prayers at one of the mosques when the shooting started but all members were safe, a team coach told Reuters. Three Bangladeshis were among the dead and one was missing, the consulate said.
First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 19:20 IST

