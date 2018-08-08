A generation grows up in China without Google, Facebook or Twitter

Wei Dilong, 18, who lives in the southern Chinese city of Liuzhou, likes basketball, hip-hop music and Hollywood superhero movies. He plans to study chemistry in Canada when he goes to college in 2020. Wei is typical of Chinese teenagers in another way, too: He has never heard of or He once heard of Facebook, though. It is “maybe like Baidu?” he asked one recent afternoon, referring to China’s dominant search engine.

A generation of Chinese is coming of age with an internet that is distinctively different from the rest of the web. Over the past decade, has blocked Google, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as thousands of other foreign websites, including The New York Times and Chinese Wikipedia. A plethora of Chinese websites emerged to serve the same functions — though they came with a heavy dose of censorship.

Now the implications of growing up with this different internet system are starting to play out. Many young people in have little idea what Google, or are, creating a gulf with the rest of the world. And, accustomed to the homegrown apps and online services, many appear uninterested in knowing what has been censored online, allowing Beijing to build an alternative value system that competes with Western liberal democracy.

These trends are set to spread. is now exporting its model of a censored internet to other countries, including Vietnam, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

Such outcomes are the opposite of what many in the West anticipated would be the effect of the internet.