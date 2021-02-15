AB InBev takes Constellation to US court over Corona brand name

-
ALSO READ
Coca-Cola to cut thousands of jobs, reduce biz units as Covid-19 hits sales
Rejection? Face, process, learn, reboot
India loses 21% of brand value to $2 trillion due to Covid pandemic: Report
With new brand identity, Weikfield Foods eyes 2.5x growth in revenue
Dell most trusted brand for 2nd straight year, iPhone at 4th slot: Report
-
The Mexican arm of drinks company Anheuser-Busch InBev accused US firm Constellation Brands in a lawsuit filed on Monday of breaching a deal on the use of the Corona brand name by applying it to a product other than beer.
Constellation has used the name for its Corona Hard Seltzer, a sparkling water with alcohol and flavouring, one of several seltzer drinks that have become very popular in the United States.
The case is the latest in an increasingly competitive and litigious US brewing market.
Grupo Modelo filed its suit in the US district court of the southern district of New York on Monday, according to a court filing. AB InBev, which confirmed the filing, said it had failed to settle the matter with Constellation directly.
When AB InBev took full control of Grupo Modelo in 2013, it agreed with US antitrust regulators to sell Grupo Modelo's business in the United States to Constellation, including the Corona brand. AB InBev retained rights to Corona and other Modelo brands in Mexico and elsewhere.
Modelo said the licensing arrangement for Corona only extended to beer and did not include hard seltzer.
Constellation said it was "very surprised" by the development and said Modelo's claims, including that its seltzer should not be classified as a beer, were without merit and were an attempt to restrain a strong competitor.
It said it had "fully and completely" complied with the terms of the sub-licence agreement and would vigoroustly defend its rights.
Constellation launched Corona Hard Seltzer in February 2020 and said in October the brand had a 6% share of the US seltzer market, making it the fourth-biggest brand in the segment.
The top spots are held by Mark Anthony Brands' White Claw, Boston Beer's Truly and Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light Seltzer.
AB InBev's US arm Anheuser-Busch won on appeal in May in a long-running case against rival Molson Coors over adverts highlighting the use of corn syrup in the Molson Coors' drinks Coors Light and Miller Lite.
A US court also ruled this month that Anheuser-Busch should stop marketing new Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer as the first and only seltzer certified as organic by the US
Department of Agriculture after a challenge from an Oregon-based brewer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU