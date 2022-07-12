About 30 million people face Covid-19 pandemic curbs in China: Report

Close to 30 million people are under some form of movement restrictions as more cities and counties across seek to quell resurgent Covid-19 outbreaks.

The nation reported 352 new cases for Sunday, with the daily figure hovering over 300 for the past week, the highest level since late May.

New infections in Shanghai jumped to more than 60 for Sunday, from near zero just over a week ago, spurring concern the city’s brutal two-month lockdown could be revived.