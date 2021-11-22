Abu Dhabi's ADNOC weighs IPO of logistics and services unit next year

-
ADNOC Logistics & Services has been selected for a potential float in Abu Dhabi in 2022, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.
A deal could follow after testing investor appetite and market conditions, they said. Gulf oil producers are looking at sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors. ADNOC, which supplies nearly 3 per cent of global oil demand, is seeking to extract value from businesses it owns and divest assets seen as non-core.
