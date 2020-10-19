Abu Dhabi's ADQ pumps $1 billion into Lulu Group's Egypt expansion

-
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi Sheikh acquires 20% stake in Grocer LuLu, invests $1 billion
Battle for MIAL: Foreign investors serve legal notice on GVK group
Mubadala in advanced talks to invest up to $1 bn in Reliance Retail: Report
Grounded in Mumbai
A tale of jittery bankers, a stalled deal and GVK's Adani embrace
-
Abu Dhabi investment company ADQ will partner with LuLu Group International, which runs one of the Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains, by investing $1 billion to back the grocer’s expansion in Egypt.
ADQ, formerly known as Abu Dhabi Development Holding Co., will team up with Lulu to develop up to 30 hypermarket stores and other operations across the Arab world’s most populous nation, according to a statement on Monday. An investment company led by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also chairs ADQ, acquired an almost 20% holding in Abu Dhabi-based LuLu earlier this year.
The deal comes after Egypt and the United Arab Emirates set up a $20 billion joint platform last year to invest in a range of sectors and assets. The move was key for Cairo, which has been looking to attract foreign capital to help shore up a broader economic revival plan. Lulu’s expansion is expected to create up to 12,000 jobs, according to the statement.
Read more: Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund ADQ Said to Pursue Bausch’s Egypt Unit (1)
Lulu was founded by Indian entrepreneur Yusuff Ali, who set up the business during a years-long oil boom in the Gulf region. The company has an annual turnover of about $7.4 billion and employs more than 55,000 people.
The expansion into Egypt would follow plans by Saudi Arabia’s $360 billion sovereign wealth fund to explore a potential investment in LuLu. ADQ has invested in LuLu Group businesses, except in its Indian and Qatari operations, a person familiar with the matter said earlier this month.
ADQ owns major enterprises spanning key sectors of the Gulf emirate’s economy, including Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Abu Dhabi Airports. It has recently been snapping up assets in industries ranging from food to energy.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU