Abusing power not a crime: Donald Trump fights back impeachment charges

On the day Democrats proposed two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, the president and his courtiers laid down a fresh fog to obscure the evidence that incriminates him. Trump also issued a mocking defense of his conduct at a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night — arguing that the charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress are “not even a crime.” “Everyone said this is impeachment-lite. This is the lightest impeachment in the history of our country, by far. It's not even like an impeachment,” Trump said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said that the Republican led chamber could start an impeachment trial of Trump, a fellow Republican, next month. McConnell said that if the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives approves articles of impeachment, introduced on Tuesday, then the trial in the Senate will be “first order of business in January.”



