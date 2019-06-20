Accusing New York Times of 'treason,' Trump crosses a line: NYT publisher

First it was the “the failing New York Times.” Then “fake news.” Then “enemy of the people.” President Trump’s escalating attacks on the New York Times have paralleled his broader barrage on American media. He’s gone from misrepresenting our business, to assaulting our integrity, to demonizing our journalists with a phrase that’s been used by generations of demagogues.

Now the president has escalated his attacks even further, accusing the Times of a crime so grave it is punishable by death. On Saturday, Mr. Trump said the Times ...