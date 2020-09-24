Activists stage protests against China's land encroachment in Nepal: Report

-
A civil society group in Nepal has launched protests against China for allegedly constructing buildings on the country's territory in Humla district, according to media reports on Wednesday.
The activists chanted slogans such as “Return Nepal's land” and “stop Chinese expansionism,” it said.
According to media reports here, China has allegedly constructed 11 buildings on the Nepalese territory in the Humla district bordering Tibet. The disputed area lies in Lampcha village of Namkha Rural Municipality in Humla district.
Beijing has maintained that the constructions were carried out on the Chinese side of the border. The reports also said that Pillar Number 11 that defined the Nepal-China boundary was missing from the area.
“There was just a hut in the area in 2005," Dattaraj Hamal, assistant chief district officer of Humla who vi ited the disputed area recently, was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post. “I talked to the people there and reported to the chief district officer,” Hamal said. Chakka Bahadur Lama, a Member of Parliament from Humla, said that as long as both sides do not ascertain the location of the missing pillar, the dispute will continue.
