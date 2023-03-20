JUST IN
TikTok's moderators still review child abuse despite vow to exit business
Credit Suisse's $17 bn of risky bonds are now worthless after UBS takeover
Here's how scandal and mistrust ended Credit Suisse's 166-year history
The one big winner and many losers of UBS's Credit Suisse rescue deal
UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion: Report
Disney instructs to identify layoff candidates, may cut 4K jobs in April
SpaceX Starship's may take first orbital test flight in April: Elon Musk
Credit Suisse crisis nears finale as UBS discussions on takeover heat up
Top headlines: UBS eyes Credit Suisse takeover, Amritpal declared fugitive
Credit Suisse meets to weigh options, under pressure to merge with UBS
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
TikTok's moderators still review child abuse despite vow to exit business
icon-arrow-left
Nations approve major UN science report on climate change amid conflict
Business Standard

ADP, GMR Airports infrastructure to merge joint venture with GMR

ADP and GMR Airports Infrastructure own 49% and 51%, respectively, of the unlisted GMR Airports Ltd., according to a statement Sunday from the French company

Topics
GMR Airports | GMR Infrastructure | GMR

Bloomberg 

Airport
Photo: Bloomberg

Aéroports de Paris and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. agreed to fold their joint-venture company into GMR, giving ADP a liquid stake in a business that owns airfields in India.

ADP and GMR Airports Infrastructure own 49% and 51%, respectively, of the unlisted GMR Airports Ltd., according to a statement Sunday from the French company, which operates Paris’s Charles de Gaulle and Orly.

Combining GMR Airports Infrastructure and GMR Airports will simplify the capital structure of the unlisted company, allowing the combined entity to more easily capture new business, the companies said.

The merger will take place in the first half of 2024, the companies said. ADP would hold a 45.7% stake in the combined GMR Airports Infrastructure and GMR Airports.

“Demand for air travel has picked up substantially, which will speed up airport privatization initiatives of the respective governments across the world,” GMR said in a separate statement.

The merged company, “with an improved balance sheet, will be in a much stronger position to further scale up the airport business by judiciously participating in profitable opportunities mainly in India, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Middle East.” GMR’s portfolio includes airports in Delhi and Hyderabad.

ADP will invest €331 million ($353 million) in foreign currency convertible bonds issued by GMR Airports Infrastructure, with the proceeds used by the Indian company to clear its balance sheet by repaying corporate debt and also settling a major part of its liabilities. The investment will lead to a cash expense of the same amount in the coming weeks, ADP said.

The deal is in line with ADP’s strategy of selective international growth, and the French company confirmed its objective for net financial debt to be 3.5 to 4.5 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in 2025. It also confirmed its dividend policy of a 60% payout ratio on earnings for 2023-2025, with a minimum of €3 a share.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GMR Airports

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 08:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.