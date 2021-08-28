Afghan crisis: New urgency to airlift after blast in Kabul kills over 100

-
ALSO READ
Blasts strike Kabul airport; kill at least 13, including children
Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties, says Pentagon
3 teenage boys dead, 2 injured in hand-grenade explosion in Pakistan
Investigation begun into China gas line explosion; death toll now 25
We will hunt you down, make you pay: Biden warns Kabul airport attackers
-
Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after at least one suicide bombing targeted the thousands of people desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover and killed more than 100. Large crowds milled around Kabul airport despite repeated warnings of more terrorist attacks, a day after 13 US service members died in the attack, just ahead of next week’s end to America’s longest war.
The window for civilian evacuations has all but closed for thousands of Afghans as many countries have either ended or are about to end airlift operations on security concerns. American President Joe Biden vowed to complete the US evacuation mission in Afghanistan, promising those responsible would “pay.” “We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said at the White House.
The UN Security Council, currently being presided over by India, said members “condemned in the strongest terms the deplorable attacks”.
A Taliban official said 75 Afghans were killed and about 150 wounded in the airport violence, while the Associated Press quoted unnamed officials as saying 169 Afghans died. A final count may take time amid confusion, with many bodies dismembered or not yet identified. Also, there remained confusion around the number of explosions, with Pentagon late in the day saying only one blast hit Kabul. It said that despite earlier reports to the contrary, there was only one explosion that rocked the perimeter of Kabul’s airport on Thursday, not two.
As the call to prayer echoed on Friday through Kabul along with the roar of departing planes, the anxious crowds outside the airport appeared as large as ever despite the risks.
The US said more than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated from Kabul, but thousands more are struggling to leave in one of history's largest airlifts. The White House said on Friday morning that 8,500 evacuees were flown out aboard US military aircraft in the previous 24 hours, along with about 4,000 people on coalition flights. That is about the same total as the day before the attacks.
Taliban wants ‘good ties’ with India
The Taliban wants good ties with all countries, including India, a top official of the militant group has said as he vowed not to allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country. “We desire good ties with all countries, including India, which is an important part of the region. Our desire is that India devise its policy as per the interests of Afghan people,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Pakistan’s ARY News channel
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU