Afghan security forces kill over 60 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar

-
ALSO READ
US hopes Doha peace negotiations can end protracted war in Afghanistan
Taliban set powerful negotiating team for intra-Afghanistan talks
Taliban warns govt against attacks on released prisoners going home
US achieves breakthrough in Afghan peace talks, calls it 'major milestone'
At least 35 Taliban terrorists killed by security forces in Afghanistan
-
The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Sunday that 63 Taliban terrorists, including seven suicide attackers, had been killed and 29 others injured in the southern province of Kandahar over the past 72 hours.
The Taliban were hunted down in their hideouts across the province by a mortar team of NDS 03 Unit, the authority said in a press release.
Kandahar saw heavy clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and the Taliban this past week. According to statements by the Afghan Ministry of Defense, over 150 Taliban were killed in clashes with the army since December 9.
On Saturday, USFOR-A, the contingent of US forces in Afghanistan, confirmed having conducted an airstrike against the Taliban after the group attacked an Afghan army checkpoint in Kandahar's Zhari district on December 10.
On Sunday, the Afghan Defense Ministry reported 60 casualties among Taliban terrorists in Kandahar -- 51 members of the group were killed and nine were injured in the districts of Dand, Zhari, Arghandab, Maiwand and Shah Wali Kot following attacks on the ANSF positions.
The Afghan army has also diffused 13 improvised explosive devices, as well as discovered and destroyed four hideouts with weapons and ammunition.
The Taliban movement, in turn, has accused the national security forces of bombing houses in Kandahar province and killing 13 civilians including children, in response to which the defense ministry vowed to investigate the incident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU