is ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan, a government spokeswoman said Monday, after the seized control of the country.

Beijing has sought to maintain unofficial ties with the throughout the US' withdrawal from Afghanistan, which spurred an advance by the Islamist hardliners across the country that saw them capture the capital Kabul on Sunday. shares a rugged 76-kilometre (47-mile) border with

said it “welcomed” the chance to deepen ties with Afghanistan, a country that has for generations been coveted for its geo-strategic importance by bigger powers, news agency AFP reported. China expressed hope that the will stand by its commitment of establishing an “open and inclusive” Islamic government in and will ensure a peaceful transition of power without violence and terrorism.

Commenting for the first time on the sudden and rapid takeover of the government by the Taliban insurgents, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in a media briefing here expressed hope that the Taliban will abide by its commitment to ensure a peaceful transition of power, taking full responsibility for the safety of Afghan citizens and foreign diplomatic missions.