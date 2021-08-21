Afghanistan crisis: Romania evacuates 14 citizens, 4 Bulgarians from Kabul

A Romanian military airplane has evacuated 14 Romanian nationals and four Bulgarians from the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported.

"This flight succeeded to evacuate the 14 Romanian citizens transferred to the airport in the morning and four Bulgarian citizens," the press release read.

A mobile consular team was also aboard ready to assist anyone in case they needed help.

This was the third flight sent to by the country.

One person, a UN employee, who also wanted to be evacuated from was unable to reach the airport in time due to the security situation. The inter-departmental task force continues to look for ways for their evacuation.

