is struggling at home to sell the as a suitable partner for a country waging a war on alleged Islamic extremism, as it prepares to embrace an led by the militant group.

State media and diplomatic attempts to paper over the group’s past and present it as the “people’s choice” have met sharp criticism at home from those familiar with militant organization’s history of violence and repression of women. Beijing has long linked the with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which it has blamed for terrorist attacks in Xinjiang.

Now, in the wake of the chaotic exit of US troops, is embracing the group’s return to rule, a strategic U-turn that has left many at home feeling whiplashed. Further instability in could impact Pakistan, where has $50 billion in Belt and Road investments, and send extremism over its border.

The People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, posted a brief video history of the on Monday without mentioning its links to The 60-second clip said the group was formed during Afghanistan’s civil war by “students in refugee camps” and expanded with the “support from the poor,” adding that it “has been in a war with the US for 20 years since the September 11 event.”



The post, which was later deleted, became the fifth-ranked trending top on Weibo, after prompting a huge backlash from users questioning why party newspaper tried to whitewash the group. Some cited its violent past, including beheading people in the streets, destroying the famed Bamiyan Buddhas and banning women from work and study.