Afghanistan requests UN to pay its power bills before nation goes dark

Afghanistan’s state power company has appealed to a United Nations-led mission to give $90 million to settle unpaid bills to Central Asian suppliers before electricity gets cut off for the country given that the three-month deadline for payments has passed.

Since the Taliban took control of from mid-August, electricity bills haven’t been paid to neighboring countries that supply about 78 per cent of its power needs. This poses another problem for a new government that is grappling with a cash crunch in the in part due to US and other allies freezing the country’s overseas reserves.

usually pays $20 million to $25 million a month in total to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran and now upaid bills stand at $62 million, Safiullah Ahmadzai, the acting CEO of Da Breshna Sherkat, said on Wednesday. These countries may cut the power supply “any day they want,” he added. “We’ve asked the UNAMA in Kabul to assist the people of Afghanistan to pay the country’s power suppliers as part of their humanitarian aid,” Ahmadzai said by phone.