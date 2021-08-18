Afghanistan's former president Karzai meets senior Taliban faction leader

Afghanistan's former president has met with a senior leader of a powerful faction who was once jailed and whose group has been listed by the U.S. as a terrorist network.

Former President and Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official in the ousted government met with Anas Haqqani as part of preliminary meetings that a spokesman for Karzai said would would facilitate eventual negotiations with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top political leader.

The US branded the Haqqani network a terrorist group in 2012, and its involvement in a future government could trigger sanctions.

The have pledged to form an inclusive, Islamic government, although skeptics point to its past record of intolerance for those not adhering to its extreme interpretations of Islam.

