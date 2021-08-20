Afghanistan crisis LIVE: Can't be complacent about terror groups says India

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Afghanistan now emancipated, we seek no revenge, says Taliban
LIVE: 'Whether it's Afghanistan or India, LeT, JeM operating with impunity'
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
As the Taliban rise in Afghanistan, the liberal West crumbles
Taliban triumphs: History turns full-circle in Afghanistan
-
Afghanistan crisis LIVE updates: A total of 7,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the start of evacuation operations on August 14 and over 5,200 US troops are in Kabul, the Pentagon said.
Cumulatively, the number of people moved out of Afghanistan is somewhere near 12,000.
The Taliban's sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.
Chairing a UNSC event on the threat from terrorist acts, foreign minister S Jaishankar asked the council to not take a selective view of the issue as he underlined India’s concerns about developments in Afghanistan and its continued efforts to fight terrorist activities emanating from safe havensand sanctuaries from across its borders.
Stay tuned for latest news on Afghanistan Taliban crisis
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU