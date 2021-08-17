Afghans throng Kabul's international airport to flee Taliban: Report

Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s airport Monday, some so desperate to escape the capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death in chaos that killed at least seven people, US officials said.

The crowds of people rushing the airport came as the enforced their rule over the wider capital after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government. While there were no major reports of abuses, many stayed home and remained fearful as the insurgents’ advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Residents raced to Kabul’s airport, where the “civilian side” was closed until further notice, according to Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority. The U.S. military and other Western forces continued to organize evacuations.

Images of people clinging to the hulking aircraft even as it left the ground quickly circulated around the world. It seemed to capture the moment more vividly than words: a symbol of America’s military might, flying out of the country even as Afghans hung on against all hope.

Three persons allegedly held on to a wheel of a US plane flying out of and are seen falling to their death in one of the multiple videos showing desperate attempts by Afghans to escape rule.

community must unite: Guterres



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the international community to unite and use “all available instruments” to ensure is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations, telling the UNSC that “we cannot and must not” abandon the people of the war-torn country.

“The world is following events in with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead. All of us have seen the images in real time. Chaos. Unrest. Uncertainty. And fear. Much lies in the balance,” Guterres told an emergency meeting of the Security Council.