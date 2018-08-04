After Kim Kardashian, Glu Mobile turns to Disney characters like Peter Pan

The company that made a name for itself with a popular Kim Kardashian mobile game is now counting on Buzz Lightyear, and other characters for growth.



Nick Earl, chief executive officer of Inc., provided new details about a free-to-play mobile game the company plans to release next year under a license from the world’s largest entertainment company. The game, which Earl didn’t name, will feature characters from the Disney and Pixar stables.





“You go in and pick a cast of characters and you take them on a journey and they’ll do battle with other groups of characters and such,” Earl said Friday on Bloomberg Television. The company announced its deal with Disney in February.



The San Francisco-based company this week reported a 20 per cent increase in bookings to $99.4 million and raised its full-year guidance. The net loss shrunk from the prior year, underscoring what Earl said was a shift from celebrity-focused titles to other games aimed at women such as and Design Home.