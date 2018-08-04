After Kim Kardashian, Glu Mobile turns to Disney characters like Peter Pan

-
The company that made a name for itself with a popular Kim Kardashian mobile game is now counting on Buzz Lightyear, Peter Pan and other Walt Disney characters for growth.
Nick Earl, chief executive officer of Glu Mobile Inc., provided new details about a free-to-play mobile game the company plans to release next year under a license from the world’s largest entertainment company. The game, which Earl didn’t name, will feature characters from the Disney and Pixar stables.
ALSO READ: Disney's Aladdin, now a Broadway-style musical with an Indian flavour
“You go in and pick a cast of characters and you take them on a journey and they’ll do battle with other groups of characters and such,” Earl said Friday on Bloomberg Television. The company announced its deal with Disney in February.
The San Francisco-based company this week reported a 20 per cent increase in bookings to $99.4 million and raised its full-year guidance. The net loss shrunk from the prior year, underscoring what Earl said was a shift from celebrity-focused titles to other games aimed at women such as Covet Fashion and Design Home.
