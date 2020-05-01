JUST IN
Aim to extend tech built with Jio to rest of world: Mark Zuckerberg

He added that the company's strong balance sheet proved to be an "important asset" this quarter, enabling it to commit to a "long-term growth priority in India even in the midst of a global crisis"

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Mark Zuckerberg
“All the products and technology that we’re building to enable that partnership (with Jio) are going to be things that we want to do around the world. So, we’re excited about working with them to drive this vision forward and then extending it everywhere over the coming months and years,” Zuckerberg said during an investor call.

Facebook’s mega pact with Reliance Jio will help the social media giant build products and technology that can be extended to other parts of the world, its Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) has said.

“All the products and technology that we’re building to enable that partnership (with Jio) are going to be things that we want to do around the world. So, we’re excited about working with them to drive this vision forward and then extending it everywhere over the coming months and years,” he said during an investor call.

He added that the company's strong balance sheet proved to be an "important asset" this quarter, enabling it to commit to a "long-term growth priority in India even in the midst of a troubled global economy". Zuckerberg also pointed out that the largest Facebook and WhatsApp users in the world are in India.
First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 01:18 IST

