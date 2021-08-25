Airbnb promises free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

and org said on Tuesday that the firm’s non-profit arm will provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan worldwide, and the cost of this will be funded through contributions to org from Airbnb and co-founder Brian Chesky, as well as donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund.

Airbnb.org is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating temporary stays for people in moments of crisis. It has helped shelter people displaced by natural disasters, and offered thousands of places to stay and peace of mind to frontline workers at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan globally for free,” tweeted Chesky. “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” he added.

Last week, Airbnb.org gave emergency funding and support to the Rescue Committee (IRC), HIAS and Church World Service to provide immediate temporary stays via the Airbnb platform for up to 1,000 arriving Afghan refugees.

Over the past weekend, Airbnb.org worked with partners to place 165 refugees in safe housing shortly after touching down in the US, the firm added.