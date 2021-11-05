Airbnb results beat estimates as company weathers Delta crisis

-
Airbnb shares surged on Friday after the company reported record sales and earnings, proving the vacation-rental giant’s resilience even as the delta variant of Covid-19 prompted new travel concerns and restrictions.
Revenue grew 67 per cent to $2.2 billion in the third quarter, Airbnb said in a statement.
Analysts forecast $2.07 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Net income of $834 million far exceeded Wall Street’s expectation of $456.2 million. The shares jumped as much as 12 per cent in early trade, the most since February, to $200.52.
CEO Brian Chesky has said the new travel trends born from the Covid era are likely here to stay. “But something bigger than a travel rebound is happening,” he said in a letter to shareholders. People “can now work from anywhere, travel any time, and stay longer.
