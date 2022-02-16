Airbnb sees strong first-quarter revenue on travel demand, longer stays

-
ALSO READ
California exempts San Francisco from indoor mask rule amid Covid surge
Airbnb earns $834 mn on record revenue in Q3 as more people get vaccinated
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
California to require Covid vaccine booster shots for health care workers
Myanmar court postpones verdict in trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi
-
Airbnb Inc forecast on Tuesday a better-than-expected first-quarter revenue after the short-term home rental company reported strong quarterly results on rising domestic travel and longer stays by guests at higher prices.
While the San Francisco-based company was initially hit by the pandemic, its business rebounded as people took trips closer to home where they stayed for longer to work remotely. The trend has since continued with "non-urban gross nights" booked up about 45% in the fourth quarter versus 2019.
"There's this entire acceleration in this new category of travel, which is that people are less tethered to an office, so they can now live anywhere," Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said during a conference call with analysts.
Strong demand helped push up prices charged by hosts, with average daily rates during the fourth quarter up 20% at $154.
The company expects the higher rates to bolster first-quarter results.
"Positive ADR trends into early 2022 should alleviate fears of a more rapid normalization in pricing," Baird Equity Research analyst Colin Sebastian said.
Airbnb said it expects current-quarter revenue between $1.41 billion and $1.48 billion, higher than analysts' estimates of $1.24 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Bookings are expected to significantly exceed pre-pandemic levels, leading to a record gross booking value.
Airbnb reported a profit of 8 cents per share and revenue of $1.53 billion. Analysts had expected the company to earn 3 cents per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion.
The company, which is not particularly reliant on big cities to generate revenue, got a boost from travel demand, with the hospitality sector shrugging off a temporary impact from the Omicron variant.
Marriott International Inc reported results on Tuesday that beat estimates and the hotel chain said travel recovery remained intact.
Airbnb's shares were up 3.7% at $186.73 in after-market trading.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU