Aircraft carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal's Pokhara; rescue underway

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal urged all Nepal government agencies to expedite the rescue operation

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday morning, according to a report in The Kathmandu Post.

The ATR 72 aircraft belonged to Yeti Airlines and was flying to Pokhara from the country's capital Kathmandu. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members -- two pilots and two air hosteses.

The Pokhara International Airport airport has been closed temporarily and a rescue team has been deployed at the crash site on a helicopter, the report said.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed his concerns over the crash and urged all Nepal government agencies, security forces, and locals to expedite the rescue operation.

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 12:17 IST

