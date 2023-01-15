Aircraft carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal's Pokhara; rescue underway

-
ALSO READ
Third force: The tightrope walk that awaits Prachanda, Nepal's new PM
Home-grown 'Prachanda' light combat helicopter joins Indian Air Force fleet
LIVE: 72-seater passenger aircraft crashes on runway in Nepal's Pokhara
Robots help upgrade crash-testing for cars
MiG-21: A brief look at the history of the IAF's most widely used aircraft
-
A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday morning, according to a report in The Kathmandu Post.
The ATR 72 aircraft belonged to Yeti Airlines and was flying to Pokhara from the country's capital Kathmandu. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members -- two pilots and two air hosteses.
The Pokhara International Airport airport has been closed temporarily and a rescue team has been deployed at the crash site on a helicopter, the report said.
On Twitter, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed his concerns over the crash and urged all Nepal government agencies, security forces, and locals to expedite the rescue operation.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 12:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU