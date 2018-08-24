Alibaba ready for possible trade war with US: Vice chairman Joseph Tsai

Chinese giant on Thursday said that the company is ready for a possible trade war with the United States, adding that it would not only survive the fight but will also thrive. This comes after the company reported its total earnings for the year.

"If US goods become too expensive due to tariffs, Chinese consumers can shift to domestic producers or imports from other parts of the world," CNN Money quoted (BABA) Joseph Tsai, as saying to analysts during an earnings conference call.

However, Tsai clarified that does not want a trade war, as this would further deteriorate He also said that the giant would not face any difficulty in finding other markets for its products if the US becomes a tougher place for

"In terms of our expansion, the world is a big place. We have made substantial progress in like Southeast Asia and South Asia as these markets are ripe for us to add more consumers into our ecosystem," he said.

Tsai further said that China's dependence on exports has reduced over the years and its can withstand tariffs on Chinese products.

However, Founder and executive chairman has repeatedly said that Alibaba is interested in doing with big US brands.

The company reported a total sales of 80.92 billion RMB ($12.2 billion) for its Q1 2019 and record a net profit of 8.7 billion RMB ($1.3 billion) for the period, which was down 41 per cent on account of costs around recent fundraising for Ant Financial, reported TechCrunch.