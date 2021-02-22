Alphabet-backed Oscar Health eyes as much as $6.7 bn IPO valuation

-
ALSO READ
Happiest Minds to launch Rs 702 cr initial public offering on Sept 7
Applying for an IPO? Here are the things that you should keep in mind
September may see end of one-month IPO drought with five hitting the market
Indigo Paints IPO: Attractive pricing fetches over 117 times bids
Physical offices won't disappear anytime soon, says Happiest Minds' Soota
-
Oscar Health, a health insurance start-up backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc, will raise as much as $1.05 billion in its initial public offering, according to a regulatory filings on Monday.
The offering is expected to be priced between $32 and $34 per share, valuing the company at $6.7 billion at the upper end of the pricing range.
The company, founded in 2012, allows patients to schedule physician visits, check lab results, make emergency virtual appointments and refill prescriptions through its mobile app or online platform.
The IPO comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has helped boost demand for telehealth services and companies are looking to expand their footprint.
Oscar Health, which serves 529,000 members, has not been profitable since its inception, and reported a net loss of $406.8 million in 2020. (https://bit.ly/37AeU9M) The company was founded by Mario Schlosser, Kevin Nazemi, who is no longer a part of the company, and Josh Kushner, brother of former U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU