Alphabet CEO Pichai apologises to EU's Breton for leaked document

-
ALSO READ
My father spent a year's salary for my ticket to US: Google CEO Pichai
Be very aware of consequences if Section 230 is tweaked: Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai faces questions on Google-focused search engine, Pentagon
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a virtual meeting with PM Modi
Google offers not to use health data of Fitbit users in bid to win EU nod
-
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has apologised to Europe's industry chief Thierry Breton over a leaked internal document proposing tactics to counter the EU's tough new rules on internet companies and lobby against the EU commissioner.
Pichai and Breton exchanged views in a video-conference call late on Thursday, the third this year, according to a statement from the European Commission.
The call came after a Google internal document outlined a 60-day strategy to attack the European Union's push for the new rules by getting US allies to push back against Breton.
The call was initiated by Google before the document was leaked. Breton brought up the leaked document and showed it to Pichai during the call. "I was not surprised. I'm not naive. I thought it was a bit old fashioned...," Breton told the Anglo-American Press Association in a online meeting on Friday, waving the document in the air.
"In any case, yes I had a discussion with Sundar... I told him what I had to tell him....he apologised. (I told him) If you need to tell me something, my door will always be open," he said. Pichai apologised for the way the document came out, which he said he had not seen or sanctioned, saying that he would engage directly with Breton if he sees language and policy that specifically targets Google, another person familiar with the call said.
Google said the two had a frank but open conversation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU