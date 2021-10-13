Aluminium notches new 13-year high as supply fears predominate

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat, Maharashtra on the verge of energy crisis amid coal shortage
Coal shortage: Will coal crisis derail India's nascent economic recovery?
Power Ministry asks thermal units to import coal for minimum 10% blending
Centre to revise coal stock norms to avert future crisis
Punjab stares at major power outage with coal shortage in thermal plants
-
Aluminium climbed to a fresh 13-year high as fears over supply curbs outweighed concerns that a deepening energy crisis would hurt growth.
The light-weight metal has surged as the global economic recovery boosts demand, while electricity crises in Asia and Europe threaten to crimp supply. Aluminium reversed early losses after concerns eased that high energy prices could dent economic activity, reducing demand for industrial metals.
“We believe that the concerns about supply still predominate,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note.
Aluminum was one of the first targets in China’s efforts to curb industrial energy usage. Even beyond the current power crisis, Beijing has placed a hard cap on future capacity that promises to end years of over-expansion and raises the prospect of deep global deficits.
Aluminum rose as high as $3,083 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, the highest since July 2008. By 5:57 pm IST, it was trading up 0.4 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU