Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian discloses nearly $1 bn losses in IPO filing

-
ALSO READ
Mahesh Babu joins Ashok Leyland EV business, COO Nitin Seth resigns
Tata Motors achieves cumulative EV sales mark of 10,000 units
Tesla seeks lower taxes on sale of imported EVs in India: Report
When do electric vehicles become cleaner than combustion-engine cars?
Lifetime carbon emissions of electric vehicles versus gasoline cars
-
Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc and Ford, disclosed losses of nearly $1 billion in the first half of the year, the electric-vehicle maker's U.S. IPO filing showed on Friday.
The company has been investing aggressively in ramping up production of its electric vehicles, including its upscale all-electric R1T pickup truck which was launched last month beating out competition from more established rivals, such as Tesla Inc, General Motors and Ford.
Rivian had about 48,390 preorders for its R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs in the United States and Canada as of last month.
The company is currently pursuing a two-track strategy: building electric delivery vans for Amazon and developing an electric pickup and SUV brand aimed at affluent individuals.
Amazon has ordered 100,000 of Rivian's electric delivery vans as part of the e-commerce giant's broader effort to cut its carbon footprint.
Rivian said on Friday it will list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "RIVN".
Founded in 2009 as Mainstream Motors by R. J. Scaringe, the company changed its name to Rivian in 2011. "Rivian" is derived from "Indian River" in Florida, a place Scaringe frequented in a rowboat as a youth.
Scaringe on Friday said the company would put 1% of equity in its environmental program called "Forever" that is aimed at helping address climate change and preserving wildlands and waterways.
Rivian, which confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an IPO in August, has not yet set terms for its offering.
However, Reuters reported in September that it could seek a valuation of nearly $80 billion, raising up to $8 billion in its IPO.
For the six months ended June 30, Rivian's net loss widened to $994 million from $377 million a year earlier, the company said in its filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the Rivian IPO.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU