JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Syrian army getting ready to solve 'Idlib' 'terrorism' problem: Russia
Business Standard

Amazon follows Apple Inc, hits $1 trillion market value milestone

Shares in the world's largest online retailer Amazon last traded up 1.4 per cent at $2,041.68

Reuters 

Amazon
Amazon logo on the facade of one of their office buildings located in Silicon Valley, San Francisco bay area | Photo: Shutterstock

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday became the second US company to reach $1 trillion in stock market value, just weeks after Apple Inc hit the same milestone on Aug 2.

Shares in the world's largest online retailer last traded up 1.4 per cent at $2,041.68. Its shares hit the $2050.2677 level to give its stock a value of $1 trillion.

Amazon crossed the $2,000 threshold for the first time on August 30 after doubling its price in just 10 months. Amazon shares first hit $1,000 on October 27, 2017. It first reached $100 on October 23, 2009.
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 21:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements