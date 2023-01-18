JUST IN
Espresso machines, neon logo, Macs on sale as Twitter auctions office items
Canadian firm Clearco lays off 30% of workforce in second round of job cut
Companies sell their businesses in Russia, complying to sanctions amid war
Jury selection begins in Tesla investor lawsuit against Elon Musk
Microsoft to cut engineering jobs this week as layoffs go deeper: Report
iPhone manufacturing in India to reach 50% by 2027 on par with China
73% CEOs globally expect economic growth to decline, finds PwC survey
Foxconn replaces chief of iPhone assembly business after tumultuous year
State-run DVC seeks electricity buyers from brownfield coal-fired units
Instagram makes people depressed, Twitter makes people angry: Elon Musk
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
UK inflation eases for a second month in December, falling to 10.5%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amazon poised to kick off fresh round of job cuts affecting 18,000 people

The eliminations started last year and initially fell hardest on Amazon's Devices and Services group, which builds the Alexa digital assistant and Echo smart speakers

Topics
Amazon | job cut | Intel

Matt Day & Spencer Soper | Bloomberg 

Amazonâ€™s Seattle headquarters
Amazonâ€™s Seattle headquarters

Amazon.com Inc., grappling with slowing online sales growth and bracing for a possible recession, is poised to kick off a new round of deep job cuts.

The company announced earlier this month that it was laying off more than 18,000 employees among its corporate ranks — the largest job cull in its history.

The eliminations started last year and initially fell hardest on Amazon’s Devices and Services group, which builds the Alexa digital assistant and Echo smart speakers. The latest round, scheduled to commence Wednesday, will mostly affect the retail division and human resources.

While the cuts represent only about 1% of the total workforce, which includes hundreds of thousands of hourly warehouse and delivery personnel, they amount to about 6% of Amazon’s 350,000 corporate employees around the globe.

Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said earlier this month in a memo to employees. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”

The world’s largest online retailer spent much of last year adjusting to a sharp slowdown in e-commerce growth as shoppers returned to pre-pandemic habits. Amazon delayed warehouse openings and halted hiring in its retail group. It broadened the freeze to the company’s corporate staff and then began making cuts.

Amazon is among several large tech companies that are trimming their ranks, including Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Salesforce Inc.

In his memo, Jassy said the Seattle-based company would provide severance, transitional health benefits and job placement to affected workers.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 14:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.