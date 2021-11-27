Amazon's Black Friday greeted by climate activists, strikes in Europe

activists targeted 15 depots across Europe on “Black Friday” and the world's biggest e-commerce company also faced protests by workers and delivery drivers in Germany, France and Italy.

Amazon, based in Seattle, is facing criticism from activists who say excessive consumption harms the environment while an alliance of trade unions say the company does not pay workers enough nor enough tax to governments.

"Black Friday epitomises an obsession with overconsumption that is not consistent with a liveable planet," the Extinction Rebellion group said after blocking 13 depots across the United Kingdom.

The group also said it had blocked depots in Germany and the Netherlands. Banners read: "Black Friday exploits people and planet", "Amazon crime" and "Infinite growth, finite planet".

