Amazon's Black Friday greeted by climate activists, strikes in Europe

Reuters 

Climate activists protest against Amazon in Britain
A person wearing a head mask depicting Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as activists block an entrance to an Amazon fulfilment centre in Britain on Friday (Photo: Reuters)

Climate activists targeted 15 Amazon depots across Europe on “Black Friday” and the world's biggest e-commerce company also faced protests by workers and delivery drivers in Germany, France and Italy.

Amazon, based in Seattle, is facing criticism from climate activists who say excessive consumption harms the environment while an alliance of trade unions say the company does not pay workers enough nor enough tax to governments.

"Black Friday epitomises an obsession with overconsumption that is not consistent with a liveable planet," the Extinction Rebellion group said after blocking 13 Amazon depots across the United Kingdom.

The group also said it had blocked Amazon depots in Germany and the Netherlands. Banners read: "Black Friday exploits people and planet", "Amazon crime" and "Infinite growth, finite planet".

First Published: Sat, November 27 2021. 00:15 IST

