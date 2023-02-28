JUST IN
Amid weakening demand, Thailand's industrial output falls in January
Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 50.6% in February: Colombo CPI
US ban on Chinese apps including TikTok a sign of its insecurity: China
Indian-origin judge unanimously named US district court's associate justice
Danish parliament urges lawmakers to delete TikTok over threat of espionage
UK PM travels to Belfast to convince his toughest audience on Brexit deal
Communist party members in EY China asked to wear party badges in office
Direct damages of Turkiye earthquakes equivalent to 4% of GDP: World Bank
India kind of partner US needs to provide check against China: Senator
No more TikTok on government devices within 30 days, says White House
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 50.6% in February: Colombo CPI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amid weakening demand, Thailand's industrial output falls in January

Thailand's industrial output dropped for the fourth consecutive month in January due to the global economic slowdown, data showed on Tuesday.

Topics
Industrial production | industrial output | global economic crisis

IANS  |  Bangkok 

Industrial metal
Industrial metal

Thailand's industrial output dropped for the fourth consecutive month in January due to the global economic slowdown, data showed on Tuesday.

The country's manufacturing production index (MPI) for January declined 4.35 per cent from a year earlier, following an 8.45 per cent year-on-year fall in the previous month, as furniture, hard disk drives, and plastic pellet production continued to slow, according to the Ministry of Industry.

Despite rising foreign tourist numbers and government stimulus measures that could help offset the impact of weakening exports, the MPI is expected to fall further in February due to slowing global demand and a high comparative base last year, Director-General of the Ministry's Office of Industrial Economics, Warawan Chitaroon, told a news conference as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Ministry expected that industrial output would increase by 1.5 to 2.5 per cent this year, down from 2.5 to 3.5 per cent projected earlier, aided by steady growth in the tourism sector and private consumption as well as government support measures and spending during the upcoming general election, the official said.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Industrial production

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.