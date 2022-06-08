Five-day work week, curtailed foreign trips as Pak battles an energy crisis

-
ALSO READ
States gained Rs 49k crore when fuel prices rose, have room to cut VAT: SBI
India's Green Hydrogen Policy to benefit RIL, Tata Power the most: Analysts
Karnataka government reduces VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 18%
Top Headlines: Oyo rejigs top brass; immediate fuel price hike unlikely
Disruptions return? Opposition walks out over fuel price hike
-
Facing a severe energy crisis, Pakistan government has announced that it will revert to five-day work week as part of its energy conservation plan.
Pakistan's information minister on Tuesday announced that that country's cabinet has approved to end Saturdays as workday, a step that will reduce the nation's energy and fuel consumption as hours-long power outages continue to hit the Shehbaz Sharif-led country.
"We are facing a severe crisis... We desperately need to take energy conservation measures. We need to tap on every option to save on energy," Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said.
He added, "The decision to restore the Saturday holiday will help save $386 million per annum."
Amid heatwaves, Pakistan is producing 21,000 megawatts of electricity while it has demand of 28,400 megawatts.
Pakistan announced a six-day work week soon after Sharif took over as the new prime minister in April, as the PML-N leader wanted to increase productivity. However, Sharif's step resulted in greater electricity and fuel consumption by government offices and employees.
Aurangzeb said that the cabinet has also approved a 40 per cent cut in the official fuel allowance given to ministers and government officials and foreign trips for officials would also be curtailed.
Pakistan's energy import costs have doubled in the last few months, as record high global fuel prices have put pressure on the external account as the Pakistani rupee has touched new lows against the US dollar.
Aurangzeb added that the cabinet has also approved a plan, in coordination with provincial municipal authorities, to illuminate streetlights on an “alternate lighting system". Under this plan, every alternate streetlight will be illuminated instead of all in a row.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU