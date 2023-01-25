JUST IN
Business Standard

Another mass shooting in California leaves 7 dead, says report

A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California

Agencies 

Sacramento mass shootings
Officers arrested a suspect in Mondayâ€™s shootings

In the first three weeks of 2023, at least 67 people have been killed in mass shootings across the US, including two within days of each other in California.

The deadliest shooting so far took place over the weekend in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others inside a popular ballroom dance hall. Police said the gunman, who may have targeted his victims and who later killed himself, was a 72-year-old man.

Then, on Monday, came another deadly mass shooting in California.

A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days.

Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

Student from Telangana shot at in USA student from Telangana, K Sai Charan, has allegedly been shot at during a reported robbery attempt in Chicago, according to his parents.

The incident happened on Sunday.

He has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

"We got information about this incident...We are in shock," Srinivas told TV channels.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 00:09 IST

