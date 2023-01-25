Another mass shooting in California leaves 7 dead, says report

In the first three weeks of 2023, at least 67 people have been killed in mass shootings across the US, including two within days of each other in .

The deadliest shooting so far took place over the weekend in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine inside a popular ballroom dance hall. Police said the gunman, who may have targeted his victims and who later killed himself, was a 72-year-old man.

Then, on Monday, came another deadly mass shooting in .

A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days.

Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

Student from Telangana shot at in USA student from Telangana, K Sai Charan, has allegedly been shot at during a reported robbery attempt in Chicago, according to his parents.

The incident happened on Sunday.

He has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

"We got information about this incident...We are in shock," Srinivas told TV channels.