Antitrust hearing: Jeff Bezos testifies before Congress for the first time

Of the four CEOs at the hearing, Bezos’ testimony was arguably the most highly anticipated as the world's richest person had never appeared before Congress.

After avoiding any questioning for the first two hours of the hearing, Bezos fielded multiple questions on Amazon’s approach to pricing, acquisitions and how it uses data from 3rd-party sellers.

He acknow­ledged that there is a policy that prohibits the use of 3rd-party seller data to support Amazon's own private-label busin­ess.

But, he admitted, “I can't guarantee you that policy has never been violated.”