JUST IN
Apollo Global, Blackstone eye Silicon Valley Bank assets: Report
Volkswagen plans to invest $193 bn in batteries in race for affordable EV
Apollo Global to acquire Univar in $8.1 billion deal, says report
How shipping industry is trying to clean up its biggest, dirtiest problem
Seagen acquisition: Pfizer can now bet on future of cancer drugs
Volkswagen sets 180 bn euro spending plan to further new technology
Samsung lays off 3% employees at US semiconductor subsidiary: Report
Silicon Valley Bank conducting business as usual, says new CEO amid crisis
Zuckerberg was warned on social media addiction, says court filing
Volkswagen to build major plant for electric vehicle batteries in Canada
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Volkswagen plans to invest $193 bn in batteries in race for affordable EV
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apollo Global, Blackstone eye Silicon Valley Bank assets: Report

Last week, Californian regulators shut down tech lender SVB after a failed share sale that saw $42 billion of deposit outflows in a day and escalated worries of a contagion across financial markets

Topics
Apollo Global Management | Blackstone

Reuters 

SVB, Silicon valley bank
Photo: Bloomberg

Apollo Global Management Inc and Blackstone Inc have expressed interest in a book of loans held by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a subsidiary of the defunct SVB Financial Services Group, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Last week, Californian regulators shut down tech lender SVB after a failed share sale that saw $42 billion of deposit outflows in a day and escalated worries of a contagion across financial markets.

The loan portfolio is seen as an attractive buy and was not a contributing factor in the bank run that caused SVB's demise, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week, the startup-focused lender failed to raise equity to plug a $1.8 billion hole, after it sold $21 billion worth available-for-sale securities at a loss as rising Treasury yields eroded its value.

Apollo, Blackstone, and SVB did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apollo Global Management

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.