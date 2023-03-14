Apollo Global to acquire Univar in $8.1 billion deal, says report

-
-
Apollo Global Management to buy specialty chemical distributor Univar Solutions Inc in a deal valued at $8.1 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Univar rose nearly 14% to $35.40 in premarket trading.
Last year, US hedge fund Engine Capital urged Univar Solutions to consider a sale or other strategic options. In January German chemicals distributor Brenntag ended takeover talks with Univar.
Univar and Apollo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 17:23 IST
