Business Standard

Apollo Global to acquire Univar in $8.1 billion deal, says report

Shares of Univar rose nearly 14% to $35.40 in premarket trading

Topics
Apollo Global | acquisition | stock market rally

Reuters 

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV

Apollo Global Management to buy specialty chemical distributor Univar Solutions Inc in a deal valued at $8.1 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Univar rose nearly 14% to $35.40 in premarket trading.

Last year, US hedge fund Engine Capital urged Univar Solutions to consider a sale or other strategic options. In January German chemicals distributor Brenntag ended takeover talks with Univar.

Univar and Apollo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 17:23 IST

