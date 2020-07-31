Apple briefly overtakes Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest company

-
ALSO READ
Apple market capitalisation closes in on Saudi Aramco's as No. 1 in world
New iMac to HomePod 2: Here's everything Apple may launch in next 3 months
Apple Q3 earnings top Wall Street estimates amid Covid-19, shares rise 6%
Saudi Aramco plans to sell pipeline stake amid a slump in crude prices
Apple to host its annual developers conference virtually from June 22
-
Apple Inc shares surged as much as 7.1% to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker briefly overtake Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest public company.
Shares of the company rose to a record high of $412 in early trading. Closing at that level will give it a market capitalization of $1.786 trillion.
Saudi Aramco, which has been the largest public company since going public last year, had a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion as of last close.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU