JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

British Airways owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out Covid-19 crisis

Germany suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong after election delay
Business Standard

Apple briefly overtakes Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest company

Shares of the company rose to a record high of $412 in early trading. Closing at that level will give it a market capitalization of $1.786 trillion

Topics
Apple  | Saudi Aramco | Companies

Reuters 

apple
Saudi Aramco, which has been the largest public company since going public last year, had a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion as of last close.

Apple Inc shares surged as much as 7.1% to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker briefly overtake Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest public company.

Shares of the company rose to a record high of $412 in early trading. Closing at that level will give it a market capitalization of $1.786 trillion.

Saudi Aramco, which has been the largest public company since going public last year, had a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion as of last close.
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 21:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU