Apple, Facebook propel Wall Street to three-week peak; Dow jumps 1%

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street plunges as factory data, Apple warning fuel slowdown fears
Wall Street hits fresh lows on economic worries; Dow falls 271 points
US Stocks Stagger to Lowest Close Since April; Dow falls 500 points
Industrials, tech stocks boost Wall Street on renewed China-US trade hopes
Wall Street opens lower as investors await Fed's monetary policy guidance
-
The S&P 500 jumped to a three-week high on Tuesday, led by Apple, Amazon, Facebook and industrial shares on bets that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their trade war.
The three-day rally kicked off on Friday following robust US jobs data and dovish comments on interest rates by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has lifted the S&P 500 by over 9 percent from 20-month lows touched around Christmas.
The S&P 500 has gained in seven of the past nine sessions.
The United States and China will extend trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day, a member of the US delegation said, as the world's two largest economies looked to resolve their bitter trade dispute. So far, officials from both sides have sounded optimistic, with President Donald Trump saying talks were going well.
"You're seeing some negotiations happen and the market is starting to think that perhaps we'll start to see a framework evolve," said Anik Sen, global head of equities at PineBridge Investments.
The trade-sensitive S&P industrials sector rose 1.41 percent. Boeing Co
Apple Inc
The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slid 0.49 percent. Adding to the woes, Goldman Sachs forecast a tough year for chipmakers, particularly in the first half.
Other investors remained upbeat about upcoming US quarterly results.
"It's the new year and investors are really stepping back and taking a look at the fundamentals, and realizing it's not as bad a story as maybe we thought toward the end of the year," said Jeff Kravetz, a regional investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.
The communication services index climbed 1.58 percent, with Facebook Inc
Amazon.com Inc
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.09 percent to end at 23,787.45 points, while the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 0.97 percent to 2,574.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.08 percent to 6,897.00.
Financials was the only S&P index not to gain, ending unchanged as the US Treasury yield curve
PG&E Corp
Union Pacific Corp
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.16-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 15 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 8.0 billion shares, compared to the 9.0 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU