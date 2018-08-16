JUST IN
Apple faces action for coercing Yahoo Japan to quash game platform: Report

Yahoo informed multiple business partners that it was compelled to pull back because of pressure behind the scenes from Apple, the Nikkei report said

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Apple
The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo | Photo: Reuters

Apple allegedly pressured Yahoo Japan to quash a game platform that offered competition to the App Store, prompting regulators in Japan to initiate an investigation, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday.

Launched in July 2017, Yahoo Japan's Game Plus allows users to play games without needing to download apps and gives developers lesser restrictions in matters relating to sales, fees and software updates than Apple's App Store, the report said.

The platform elicited interests from a large number of companies including famed role-playing game maker Square Enix Holdings.

But Apple allegedly found this strategy of Yahoo Japan a direct threat to its model of App Store which contributes a big amount to the tech giant's revenue and pressurised Yahoo Japan to quash the platform.

After abruptly slashing its budget for Game Plus last autumn, Yahoo has now all but stopped promoting the service.

Yahoo informed multiple business partners that it was compelled to pull back because of pressure behind the scenes from Apple, the Nikkei report said.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission and the industry ministry began receiving reports from Yahoo last autumn about issues surrounding its Game Plus platform, said the report, adding that Apple and Yahoo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
First Published: Thu, August 16 2018. 12:25 IST

