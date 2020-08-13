JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Liberty Global to acquire Switzerland's Sunrise in $5.4 billion deal
Business Standard

Apple must pay $500 million over patent violations, US court rules

The US tech giant - now worth almost $2 trillion - will appeal Tuesday's decision, local media said

Topics
Apple  | United States | Courts

Agencies 

A judge hitting gavel with paper at wooden table. (Photo: Shutterstock)
A judge hitting gavel with paper at wooden table. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Apple must pay more than $500 million in damages and interest for 4G patent infringements held by intellectual property company PanOptis, a Texas court has ruled.

The US tech giant — now worth almost $2 trillion — will appeal Tuesday’s decision, local media said. PanOptis, which specialises in licensing patents, took Apple to court in February last year, claiming it refused to pay for the use of 4G LTE technologies in its smartphones, tablets and watches.

“The plaintiffs have repeatedly negotiated with Apple to reach an agreement for a FRAND license to the Plaintiff's patent portfolios which Apple is infringing,” the court filing read.
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 01:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU