Apple now more valuable than the entire FTSE 100; stock rises 4%

US tech giant Apple’s valuation has continued to surge, and has now surpassed the entire value of all the members of the UK’s top share index, the FTSE 100.

Shares of the firm rose 4 per cent on Tuesday, valuing it at $2.3 trillion (£1.7 trillion), compared to the £1.5-trillion value of all the firms currently in the FTSE 100.

It has only been two weeks since the firm became the first company from the US to be valued at $2 trillion, a massive feat.

Recently, investors have been highly interested in tech stocks from the US, as demand of such goods has surged during the Covid-19 pandemic.