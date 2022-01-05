Apple's $3-trillion mark has a warning for S&P

-
ALSO READ
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple unveils iPhone 13, adds new features to iPads, watches
Apple unveils iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, iPads: Here's India pricing
Apple in talks with Toyota about Apple Car production: Report
Apple 'Unleashed' event 2021: What could be announced alongside MacBook Pro
-
Apple, whose shares serve as a real-time proxy for risk sentiment toward the pandemic, briefly rose above $3 trillion on Monday, shattering yet another record and underscoring how the pandemic has turbocharged Big Tech’s decades-long rise.
The company was the first to achieve this milestone, although it failed to hold above the level through the end of the trading day. It closed 2.5 per cent higher at $182.01 and with a market capitalisation of $2.99 trillion. The advance came on a broadly positive session for stocks, where Apple and Amazon.com Inc. both contributed to the Nasdaq 100 Index outperforming.
If history is any guide, that milestone may signal a technical correction is ahead, for both the stock and the broader market. The ripple effect in those episodes went beyond just Apple. Huge gains in big tech stocks tend to drive the S&P 500 to record highs.
But those market drivers can spur big sell-offs too. Apple’s pullback after hitting the trillion-dollar milestone contributed to the bear market in the fall of 2018. It also helped fuel the tech wreck of September 2020, when the S&P 500 slid amid election-related volatility.
Given that Apple’s products are largely luxury items, such a move served as a real-time indicator of consumer demand and foot traffic in stores. Apple shares reacted to these steps, and the broader market saw it as a proxy for the spreading virus. Now investors are once again take their cue from this crucial stock.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU